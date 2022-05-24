WATERTOWN — The North Central Zone of the Retired Educators of New York will hold a Scholarship Luncheon on Tuesday, June 14, at the Ramada Inn,6300 Arsenal St.
Registration and social time will start at 10 a.m. followed by a brief business meeting and introduction of the 2022 scholarship winners Zoey A. Anderson and Rayne F. Peterson. The retired educators organization in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation will present $1,000 Scholarships for Future Educators for 2022 to each student.
Zoey, the daughter of Alicia and Zachary Anderson, is a graduating senior at Carthage Central High School who plans to attend the University of Buffalo majoring in secondary education in math.
Rayne, the daughter of Buffy and Ronald Peterson, is a graduating senior at Sackets Harbor Central School who plans to study at Nazareth College, majoring in elementary special education.
In addition, Shelly Peck and Deanna Henry, the winners of the 2022 Hudson-Kramer Award for Educational Professionals, will be honored. They will receive a $1,000 grant to implement a technology project into the elementary curriculum at LaFargeville Central School.
Erika Flint, Executive Director for the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, will be the featured speaker. Mrs. Flint’s presentation will acquaint the audience with the Safe Schools Endeavor Project.
Registration forms for the luncheon will be mailed to members. Paid reservations are due by Monday, June 6. Any retired educator or school staff retiree who is not yet a member of RENY is welcome to attend. For reservation information, e-mail Alicia Bach at abach@twcny.rr.com For membership information, e-mail Jackie Maloney at jcqlnmaloney@gmail.com
Members of the North Central Zone of RENY (formerly NYSRTA) are retired educators who encourage and support current and future educators. If you would like to make a contribution to the NCZ scholarship fund, you may do so by contacting the Northern New York Community Foundation at 315-782-7110 or John Gaffney, scholarship chairperson, at 315-782-5834.
