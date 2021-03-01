WATERTOWN — Robert T. Schorr announced Monday that he’s seeking election to the Watertown City Council.
Mr. Schorr previously ran for council after winning in the June 2019 primary but eventually fell short in the November general election, finishing third in the four-way race.
Mr. Schorr, a 1986 graduate of Watertown High School, said he would work on putting an end to the long contract dispute with the firefighters’ union. He would support establishing a 24-hour shift that would save on overtime expenses. He also supports keeping the minimum manning, a stipulation in the firefighters’ contract that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times.
He also would work on creating more methane gas at the city’s wastewater treatment facility, reestablish the world-class kayaking facilities along the Black River and reexamine the renovation of the Court Street bridge project and, instead, repave a portion of LeRay Street.
Mr. Schorr, who also attended Jefferson Community college, is employed as a paratransit driver for Cleveland Medical Transport and for city paratransit, and as a body retrieval technician for the Jefferson County Medical Examiners office through a contract with the Cleveland Funeral Home. He’s also been a process server for the last 32 years.
Previously, he also helped operate the family business, Schorrs’ Service Center and Carwash and is a veteran member of the town of Watertown Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.