WATERTOWN — Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-NY, doubled down on his support of the Watertown YMCA on Friday by calling U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and advocating for the organization to receive a $9 million grant.
The Watertown YMCA applied for a grant through the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot program, which was launched in May of this year. The grant program allows for municipalities to apply for money to enhance off-base community resources that enhance the quality of life for military families.
The YMCA would use the grant money to convert the former Concentrix call center building, 146 Arsenal St., in downtown Watertown into a community center.
“The YMCA plus Watertown plus Fort Drum is a winning formula for a healthier and more vibrant community,” Sen. Schumer said in a prepared statement. “As New York recovers from the effects of the COVID pandemic, this project and the YMCA will be integral to rebuilding a sense of community and boosting the economy.”
The YMCA would purchase about 60,000 square feet of space in the building for $500,000.
Their plans for the building include installing a six-lane lap pool, a full-size recreational pool, three exercise rooms, an art and multipurpose room, two indoor tennis courts and a community kitchen.
The Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency is actively looking for either a tenant or purchaser for the remaining 14,500 square feet of space in the building not included in the YMCA’s plans.
