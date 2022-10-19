WATERTOWN — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is continuing his stand with the local officials and environmentalists who are opposed to the Border Patrol station that U.S. Customs and Border Protection want to build on Blind Bay.
In an interview with the Watertown Daily Times editorial board on Wednesday, Sen. Schumer, New York’s senior senator and the leader of the Senate’s Democratic majority, said he remains unequivocally opposed to the proposed station on Blind Bay, and firmly supported the plan advanced by Alexandria town officials and Jefferson County legislator Philip N. Reed Sr., to provide space for a station at the town-owned Bonnie Castle Stables recreation center.
“We’ve given them an alternative site, which is Bonnie Castle (Stables) and they should go there,” Sen. Schumer said. “Nobody thinks this site they have is a good site, and I am going to push them very hard to go to Bonnie Castle.”
The senator said, much as local advocates have, that he agrees Border Patrol needs a new station in the Thousand Islands, as they have outgrown their aging facility on Wellesley Island. But he said the station need not go in such an environmentally sensitive place like Blind Bay, over the clearly expressed wishes of the community.
“They need a place, they do hard work and it’s not an easy job,” he said. “But Bonnie Castle in Alexandria Bay is the right place. For them to go through an eminent domain process that the whole community opposes makes no sense.”
When CBP first released preliminary plans to buy a stretch of shoreline property on Blind Bay, off Route 12 between Clayton and Fishers Landing, and build a 50,000-square-foot station with offices, a parking garage, docks and more, local residents almost universally opposed it. With more than 1,000 public comments submitted to CBP as part of its review process, elected officials including Sen. Schumer and Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-New Hartford, who is running to represent the district that will include Blind Bay, have joined opposition to the Blind Bay station.
The Thousand Islands Land Trust agreed to purchase the property that CBP was planning to buy, with the promise they will never sell it or willingly allow it to be developed, and local officials began advocating for another site.
Alexandria town officials, working with Save the River, TILT and Jefferson County officials, offered up a portion of the Bonnie Castle Stables property they recently purchased, which they plan to redevelop for public use.
Local officials were excited to hear of the renewed commitment to this issue, and the support of their own proposal, from Sen. Schumer.
“I think that’s the best news I’ve had in a couple days,” said John Peach, executive director of Save the River, who has led the push against the Blind Bay station alongside the TILT and local elected officials.
“Senator Schumer’s support, I think, is critical to having this move in the right direction,” Mr. Peach said. “We all support the role of CBP up here, but they need to be in an area that is not environmentally sensitive. They need of be somewhere on the other side of Route 12.”
Philip N. Reed Sr., the Jefferson County legislator who represents the town of Orleans where Blind Bay is located, and the town of Alexandria where Bonnie Castle Stables is located, said Sen. Schumer has long proven himself to be a powerful spokesperson for upstate New York issues when called upon.
“Senator Schumer has long been an avid supporter of our region’s concerns and environment,” he said. “His office has been readily accessible to listen to us about our issue from the start, and I’m thankful our concerns are being heard.”
Mr. Reed said he and the other local officials continue to be open and available to discussing their offer of a part of the Bonnie Castle Stables property, should CBP officials be interested in further discussion.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.