Schumer remains opposed to CBP station in Blind Bay

Jeffrey T. Garnsey, president of the Save the River board of directors, in Blind Bay, Fishers Landing, on an afternoon in April. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is still considering the Blind Bay shoreline for a new Border Patrol station, despite pushback from local environmental advocates, property owners, business leaders and government officials. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is continuing his stand with the local officials and environmentalists who are opposed to the Border Patrol station that U.S. Customs and Border Protection want to build on Blind Bay.

In an interview with the Watertown Daily Times editorial board on Wednesday, Sen. Schumer, New York’s senior senator and the leader of the Senate’s Democratic majority, said he remains unequivocally opposed to the proposed station on Blind Bay, and firmly supported the plan advanced by Alexandria town officials and Jefferson County legislator Philip N. Reed Sr., to provide space for a station at the town-owned Bonnie Castle Stables recreation center.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.