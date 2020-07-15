WATERTOWN — Sen. Charles E. Schumer is pushing to give federal money directly to school districts, to enable them to reopen safely in the fall.
On Wednesday, the senator outlined his plan to give $175 billion in federal funding to districts across the country while standing outside Watertown High School with teachers, administrators and local government leaders.
“We can open our schools and we can keep everyone safe, but only if the federal government provides the necessary resources to keep the schools open,” Sen. Schumer said.
He is proposing the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act, which would distribute federal grants directly to school districts.
“It would be flexible, the schools could use the money as they saw fit for any pandemic-related expense,” the senator said.
He said that the definition of a “pandemic-related expense,” would be very broad and the decisions on what to use the money for would ultimately fall to the superintendents and principals of the schools themselves.
“Our schools know what to do, our communities know what to do, they just need the resources,” Sen. Schumer said.
Possible expenses could include masks for students and staff, cleaning supplies, or even the re-purposing of cafeterias and gymnasiums as classrooms to reduce class sizes.
As the bill is currently written, the Watertown City School District would receive approximately $25 million dollars.
“It’s expensive, but what is more important than the health and safety of our children and their families?” Sen. Schumer said.
The costs associated with reopening can be staggering. Assuming districts can buy masks for their students at 50 cents per mask, the Watertown City School District would have to buy more than 4,000 masks a day for all their students. Assuming there will be 180 days of in-person instruction, that means it would cost more than $360,000 for the city school district to procure masks for all students. If the district also orders masks for staff, that number would likely shoot even higher.
Stephen J. Todd, the superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES, said that even the smallest district that his organization works with would have to spend $5,000 just for the first round of three masks for its students. He said that the Watertown City School District is looking at a $35,000 bill for its first set of masks.
While districts are facing the increased costs of reopening during the pandemic, they also are facing a steep cut to the amount of state aid they receive.
“We are very fearful of the 20 percent cuts that will come, the governor has no choice, and if those monies don’t come it’s going to be devastating,” Mr. Todd said.
The senator said that he is working to pass the HEROES Act, which has already passed the House of Representatives, a bill that would give New York state $137 billion in federal money.
“That will mean that they can’t cut your school aid, that will be enough money to prevent that, as well as giving localities aid,” Sen. Schumer said.
The senator stressed the importance of schools reopening their buildings in the fall, and said that not opening them would be “like nails on the chalkboard,” for parents, teachers, students and even employers who would have to deal with employees working from home to care for their children.
The CCCERA bill also allocates $50 billion for a “child care stabilization fund,” which would support child care programs like day care centers, and $1.5 billion to support child welfare programs and social workers.
The bill allocates $132 billion for colleges and universities, both private and public, to institute health protocols to make their reopening’s safer, as well as to provide financial aid to students who have had to pick up extra expenses because of the pandemic. It also sets aside $33 billion for a “Governor’s Fund,” which would allow state governors to direct additional support to areas of their states that they identify themselves as problem areas.
This bill is a part of the larger “COVID-4” legislative package that Sen. Schumer has outlined over recent days as he tours the state. On Monday, he outlined another part of the package on the shores of the Oneida River, the ‘P4’ bill, which would extend the Paycheck Protection Program to the end of the year and prioritize small businesses.
The senator said that the CCCERA bill has broad bipartisan support, and he will begin working on getting it passed in Congress when he returns to Washington D.C..
“When I go back to Washington next Monday, this is going to be one of my very highest priorities, alongside the HEROES bill,” Sen. Schumer said.
