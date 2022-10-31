WATERTOWN – A Schuyler County Grand Jury has determined on Monday that there was insufficient evidence to warrant charges being brought against anyone at the New York State Academy of Fire Sciences for causing the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse, a press release from the office of the Schuyler County District Attorney states.
Mr. Morse was in a training exercise on March 3, 2021 at the New York State Academy of Fire Sciences in Montour Falls when he stopped breathing, the press release states. The release goes on to state that he was later airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Pennsylvania where he died nine days later.
