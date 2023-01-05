WATERTOWN — When Sci-Tech Center Executive Director Steve Karon walked into the center on Thursday morning, he found about three feet of water in the basement and no heat.
He said that when he arrived at the center at 154 Stone St. at 11:30 a.m., he first noticed there was no heat, so he then went down to the basement where he found standing water at the bottom of the stairs.
Typically, Mr. Karon comes to Watertown to volunteer at the center as the executive director on Saturdays, and on days where they are open for a group.
However, on Thursday, he came up to take some pictures of the artifacts at the center for a program with the Syracuse Rotary Club, which he is a member of.
He said that his plan was to get the program together, but that didn’t happen.
The center keeps supplies in the basement, along with the boiler, exhibits, among other objects and artifacts.
It is unclear how much was lost.
“It’s a lot, is all I can say,” Mr. Karon said.
The Sci-Tech is currently only open on school breaks, on Saturdays, or by reservation, but the flooding will likely keep the center closed on Saturday.
“Even though our first and second floors of exhibits are not affected, there’s no heat at the moment, and don’t know what other longer term damage it will have done,” he said.
The phones and internet are also out because those are stored in the basement.
The fire department was called shortly before noon, and Engine One was there until shortly before 3 p.m and the rescue truck was there until around 3:30 p.m. Capt. William Bragger said.
The Captain said it is not known if there is any damage to the structure as the fire department couldn’t get access to the whole basement due to the level of the water.
Mr. Karon does not believe the snow melting is to blame because he said he was in the basement last Saturday and there was no water in the basement.
It is currently unknown what may have caused the flooding.
