CARTHAGE — Sub-zero temperatures and an exploding battery for a scooter played a role in a fire that sent two children to the hospital for treatment of cold exposure.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, the Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to 1 Oxford St., which is the last townhouse at the end of a set of units near the fire hall. Fire Chief Brian Draper said his department got to the scene and saw nothing showing from the home. Five people lived there and were all out safely at the time, and they had closed the doors behind them.
When firefighters opened the front door to investigate, they were met with a plume of smoke.
“As soon as they entered the house, they were met with heavy smoke conditions,” Chief Draper said. “So it was a big change from what we thought. It was bellowing right out as soon as the door opened.”
Despite the smoke, crews made their way into the home and down to the basement.
“Going on the defensive wasn’t ever a thought,” Mr. Draper said of the decision process between going into the home or fighting the fire from the outside.
They determined that a lithium battery of an electric scooter had exploded in the basement.
“There’s multiple batteries inside it, so when that blew up, multiple batteries ignited and were shot across the basement,” Chief Draper said.
The crews were able to contain the fire to the basement. There was smoke damage to the first and second floors, but it was nowhere near a total loss.
“The guys made such a great hit on the fire,” he said.
The chief also said that it was around 8 degrees below zero at the time. Of all five people in the home who got out, one was about 1½ years old, and another was a few weeks old. Both were outside for a period before going into a townhouse next door. Firefighters then wanted to evacuate the adjacent as a precaution in case the fire spread, and that’s when they noticed the children may have needed medical attention. Chief Draper said the two children were taken to Carthage Area Hospital for treatment of cold exposure.
The New York City Fire Department in October issued a warning about devices powered by lithium batteries.
“FDNY urges New Yorkers to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storing lithium-ion batteries,” the notice said. “These batteries are commonly used in cell phones, laptops, tablets, electric cars and scooters. Lithium-ion batteries store a large amount of energy and can pose a threat if not treated properly. Like any product, a small number of these batteries are defective. They can overheat, catch fire or explode.”
The NYC department also provided a list of tips:
• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storage.
• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or a couch.
• Always use the manufacturer’s cord and power adapter made specifically for the device.
• Keep batteries and devices at room temperature. Do not place in direct sunlight.
• Store batteries away from anything flammable.
• If a battery overheats or you notice an odor, change in shape or color, leaking, or odd noises from a device, discontinue use immediately. If safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire and call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.