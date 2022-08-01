Scooter strikes fancy in Cape Vincent

Latest News
- County legislators hope to keep the lights and heat on at closed Ogdensburg prison
- Watertown’s newest firefighters grew up together
- West Carthage man charged with stealing police car, leading deputies on high-speed chase
- Ogdensburg seeking permanent fire chief
- Kinney Drugs completes installation of medication collection kiosks in all New York locations
- Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
- College swimming: SUNY Potsdam promotes Carlini to head coach
- State police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Theresa
Most Popular
-
Carleton Island Villa’s new owner maps out early plans for historic home
-
After 22 years, Fred’s Quick Lube in Clayton sold to adjacent business
-
Maggie’s on the River will be sold for $1 million to restauranteur leasing the building
-
Tupper Lake woman charged with murder; victim found Thursday identified
-
