LYME — Tuesday was the last day in the office for longtime Town Supervisor Scott G. Aubertine, ending his stretch of more than 35 years in elected public office.
Mr. Aubertine, who has been the town supervisor in Lyme for 14 years, said he’s proud of the work he’s done and the things that the community has achieved over that time.
“It’s been quite a progressive town, growing, bringing in businesses, and I’m proud of that,” he said. “The town of Lyme has been one of the leaders, I think, in the county on various laws.”
Mr. Aubertine referenced Lyme’s recently passed short-term rental unit law, which requires property owners to obtain permits from the town before offering their homes for rent on Airbnb or similar platforms.
“We were first on that, we’ve been proud to be a leader in the community,” he said.
Mr. Aubertine said the town has changed substantially in his tenure, growing and evolving, bringing in new businesses like Wise Guys Ristorante, and seeing its property tax base increase exponentially.
“We’ve had a lot of people come up here, tear down the old buildings and build up a nice new home,” he said. “That’s helped raise our assessed values and makes it easier to keep taxes low.”
He said he’s proud of what the town has done with taxpayer money as well. Lyme recently acquired a property on Salt Bay in the village of Chaumont, and is turning it into a town park, named Veterans Memorial Public Park.
“We got a REDI grant and are establishing that as a park,” Mr. Aubertine said of funding from the state Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
As he reflects on the last 14 years, he said he has particularly fond memories of the town’s bicentennial anniversary in 2018. A weekend bash with games, rides, food and festivities, Mr. Aubertine said it represents a great success for him personally and for the town, with the whole community coming together to organize the event.
“It’s always been a team effort,” he said. “I’ve always considered myself a great delegator.”
He said that philosophy has driven his entire time in public service, from when he started out on the Lyme school board, to when he was a Chaumont village trustee, to his time as town supervisor.
“I’ve learned to take advantage of the good, talented people we have working here, that’s what has always made things successful,” he said.
Under his leadership, the town has regularly convened special committees of town officials and residents to discuss solutions to issues facing Lyme. This year, Lyme was the only north country town to ask voters to choose whether it should opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries in town, even though no petition was filed to force the board to hold a vote.
“I’ve always believed in transparency. I believe in listening to the people, trying to figure things out with them,” he said. “I’m more of a listener than a talker.”
Moving forward, Mr. Aubertine is looking forward to his retirement. He recently retired from his job at TDS Telecom in Chaumont after more than 32 years, and said he’ll enjoy vacationing in warmer climates.
“I’ve been working out in the cold and snow and ice, fallen too many times,” he said.
He said he’ll miss the talented town staffers he’s spent more than a decade working with, and wished them well in the future.
Mr. Aubertine ended the day Tuesday by handing over the keys to the town office, and the town supervisor cell phone, to incoming supervisor Terry D. Countryman.
