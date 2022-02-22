WATERTOWN — Scott A. Gray, former chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, is running for state Assembly in the 116th District.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Mr. Gray, a 20-year veteran of the county Legislature and owner of Gray’s Flower Shop, said it’s time to rebuild the north country as a place to live, work and vacation.
“I was born and raised in Northern New York, and operate a fourth-generation family business,” he said. “I know the struggles of trying to earn a living in New York. Our business has seen too many customers move away.”
Mr. Gray said his 40 years in the local business community, and last 20 in local government, have positioned him well to understand and represent the 116th District’s voters in Albany.
The district includes much of western Jefferson County, from south of the city of Watertown along the Lake Ontario coastline up to Massena in St. Lawrence County, including Canton and Potsdam.
In his statement, Mr. Gray stressed his understanding of the local business climate and its challenges, like finding staff and maintaining a strong customer base.
“We endure the ups and downs of trying to make a living, and just like you I know the challenges we face,” he said. “Business has given me a sense of the everyday struggles, and taught me the attitude for strong customer service, because in business you either excel or simply you do not survive.”
He said his time as a county legislator, representing the southeast section of the city of Watertown, has given him an understanding of leadership and financial responsibility.
Mr. Gray served six years as the county Finance and Rules Committee chair before being elected to three two-year terms as board chair. He finished his final term as board chair at the end of 2021, but stayed on as a legislator.
He said his combined 12 years have had great challenges, all of which he is proud of his response to.
“I have worked tirelessly to meet the challenges and lead the responses brought on during my tenure including high water in 2017 and 2019, and then most recently COVID,” he said.
Mr. Gray helped to convince the state of New York to establish the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative which has invested millions of state dollars in rebuilding and protecting the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline.
He said that proves his dedication to protecting the agriculture and tourism industries of St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.
Mr. Gray was also Jefferson County’s point person for the COVID-19 pandemic response. From March 2020 to the end of his term in 2021, Mr. Gray oversaw the county’s public health response to the pandemic. Working with state, federal and many local officials, he helped establish a county-run mass vaccination site at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, and advocated for the county’s interests as the state established and modified its own response to the pandemic.
Mr. Gray’s response to the pandemic generated some controversy after he declared a state of emergency and an unenforced public mask requirement for county residents in December 2021, as the county’s COVID-19 death and positivity rates spiked to all-time highs. Some county legislators criticized him for adopting the state of emergency without consulting them, and moved to strike down or amend the order imposing it. They also pushed to censure Mr. Gray, although ultimately dropped their actions when Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul instituted a state-wide mask mandate shortly thereafter.
Mr. Gray said on Tuesday that he believes Fort Drum is vital to the regional economy, and as a recent recipient of the secretary of the Army’s Public Service Commendation Medal, he said he has the proven track record to keep Fort Drum active and relevant.
“We are the neighborhood in the north and on top of the Empire State for a reason — because we are strong, hearty and proud,” he said. The north country needs a voice in Albany who is just as strong, hearty and proud.”
This will be Mr. Gray’s third attempt at a state Assembly seat. In 2002 and 2004, Mr. Gray unsuccessfully challenged then-Assemblyman Darrel J. Aubertine, D-Cape Vincent, for his seat in the then-118th District.
Mr. Gray is the second candidate to announce his campaign for state Assembly for the 116th District. Last week, Lisbon-area business owner and former Lisbon Town Council member Susan M. Duffy announced she will also be seeking the Republican nomination for the seat. If both Mr. Gray and Mrs. Duffy complete the petitioning process, they will stand in a primary election scheduled for June 28.
(1) comment
I for one am happy to see this. Mr. Gray has a proven record of reasponsible and responsive governmental expertise. He will be a meaningful candidate for this seat and I look forward to supporting him in this primary.
