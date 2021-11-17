WATERTOWN — Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott A. Gray will not be seeking another term as the head of the county Legislature.
He’s been the board’s leader for three terms over six years, a record for the 25-year-old board on which he has served for nearly 20 years following the reformatting of the county Board of Supervisors in 1996.
Reelected in an uncontested race for county Legislative District 13 earlier this month, Mr. Gray is not seeking a fourth term as chair, although he plans to stay on as a legislator, representing the southeast part of the city of Watertown.
In an interview Monday, Mr. Gray said the political makeup of the board, and the apparent desires of its membership, have changed too much for him to continue leading it.
“These last couple of years have been very taxing, in terms of the commitment it has taken to be chairman,” he said.
Mr. Gray said he was always aware of what the job requires, and was ready to step up as Jefferson County’s chief elected officer whenever called — but balancing the political will of the Legislature, between hard-line conservative members and the more moderate legislators, has become too much.
“In many cases you’re in a no-win situation,” he said. “Frankly, I see the board is moving in a different direction.”
He said he’s seen less interest from some members of the board in his style of leadership, which he described as thoughtful. He said he’s worked hard to ensure decisions brought before the board are fully vetted, with all available information included.
“I have a tendency to think that is, by some members on the board, not a desired position anymore,” he said.
Mr. Gray said it seems some legislators want a “fired-from-the-hip” style of leadership where decisions are made quickly.
“That’s just not my style,” he said.
This shift has come without any significant shakeups for the 15-seat Board of Legislators. No legislators lost their bids for reelection in 2019 or this year, and there have been only three new members of the board since elections in 2017.
Mr. Gray blames national politics, and the COVID-19 pandemic, for much of the change.
“The divisions we’re seeing now both at the state and national level, that has accentuated the situation,” he said. “I think we’re seeing the fringes, whether they be Republican or Democrat, becoming more vocal and starting to actually whip votes from the moderates of their party.”
Mr. Gray said he thinks the same thing is happening in Jefferson County, where some extreme members of the board want to push their agendas and are figuring out how to make it happen.
He said he’s always run Jefferson County as a centrist, citing Jefferson Community College’s annual Center for Community Studies survey. That survey takes a look at the political and economic beliefs of the county each year, essentially quantifying what a majority of Jefferson County residents believe and say they need.
Mr. Gray said those studies have always shown the populace of Jefferson County sits squarely in the center of the political spectrum, leaning neither conservative nor liberal.
“Ideologically, the county is positioned in the center,” he said.
He said he believes centrism is the best way to serve the Jefferson County populace, and centrism is the best way to run the county Board of Legislators.
“We’re elected by a party, but when we govern, we should be governing for everybody, not just Republicans or just Democrats,” he said.
Mr. Gray said he knows there has been criticism, both within the board and outside it, about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the chief elected officer in the county, Mr. Gray was in charge of the county’s emergency response.
“I never expected a state of emergency that was going to last a year and a half,” he said. “That was unprecedented, but I have no regrets.”
He said there are always things he might have done differently, looking back, but he’s proud of the job he’s done and the response the county coordinated.
He said he’s heard largely positive responses, commendations on the transparency of the county’s COVID-19 response and positive feedback on the relationships he built.
Mr. Gray said he’s heard criticisms about the relationship he had with the office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during the pandemic. Mr. Gray was a vocal member of the North Country Control Room, used to coordinate regional and state responses to the coronavirus, and frequently worked with the governor’s office to coordinate aspects of Jefferson County’s response.
Many local leaders criticized the former governor for imposing lockdowns on every part of the state at similar times. Some said he was treating the north country like New York City, ignoring their obvious differences and causing undue harm to upstate businesses.
Mr. Gray said, while he rarely criticized the governor publicly about his decisions, he was a vocal advocate for the north country behind the scenes.
“I was vocal to them, critical to them, but I offered solutions or resolutions to the issues,” he said. “I wasn’t just complaining about something. My belief is that if you have a grievance about something and you’ve thought hard about it, then give just as much time to the solution.”
Mr. Gray said he stands by his six years as chairman entirely, and is exceedingly proud of the work he and the county leadership team have been able to do.
“It’s been an interesting time. It has not been very vanilla,” he said.
When he first took office, the county was relying on a fund balance, essentially savings from unspent prior budgets, to sustain its operations. In 2015, there was less than two years of money left in the fund balance accounts, Mr. Gray said.
“We have turned that around,” he said. “Jefferson County is probably in the strongest financial position it’s ever been in. I dare say our balance sheet has never been stronger in the history of this county.”
He said he’s also especially proud of the work the county did to get the state to establish the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, dedicated to protecting and developing the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River from the effects of increasingly common high water events.
“We led the effort and made it so this county is the largest beneficiary of the REDI program,” he said.
As Mr. Gray ends his time as county chairman, he said he’s looking forward to being more vocal on many of the issues that come before the board. The role of chairman is to build consensus among the legislators, address concerns and serve as many of the board members’ needs as possible. The chairman is elected by the legislators, and their job is to look out for the needs of the legislators as their constituents.
“I’ll have the opportunity to speak out a little more,” he said. “I’ll be able to speak my piece in terms of what I disagree on.”
He also said he plans to work on nurturing future leadership for the board and its committees, something he said he regrets not doing more of in the preceding years.
No legislator has officially announced their intention to replace Mr. Gray as chairman yet. The board is expected to select the next chair in January.
Reflecting on his six years as chairman of the board, Mr. Gray said he’s perhaps most proud of working for Jefferson County residents.
“I enjoyed working for the public,” he said. “That, and the relationships we built, were probably the most satisfying parts of the job.”
