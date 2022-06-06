WATERTOWN — Scott A. Gray, candidate for Assembly District 116, has picked up two major endorsements over the past week.
On May 30, Mr. Gray, a Watertown Republican who currently sits on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, was endorsed by Thomas D. Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under former President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Homan now lives in Sackets Harbor and has been a feature in local conservative politics since he left government in 2018.
In his endorsement, Mr. Homan said he has kept track of Mr. Gray in the local news for many years, both with his business pursuit with Gray’s Flower Shop and his work in local government, including as Jefferson County Chairman.
“I was and still am most impressed by (Scott’s) tireless commitment to the north country in his elected capacity as a legislator,” Mr. Homan said. “I know he possesses a strong passion and desire to serve the residents of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. He has proven that.”
Mr. Homan said he can attest to Mr. Gray’s commitment to supporting law enforcement and public safety, and said he can trust that Mr. Gray will advocate for law enforcement in the face of what he called “damaging rhetoric from Albany and Washington.”
“Scott will have our six,” he said.
On Monday, Mr. Gray’s campaign announced an endorsement from James W. Wright, former state senator and retired Development Authority of the North Country executive director. Prior to his time at DANC, Mr. Wright was a Republican state senator for the 48th District, which covered Oswego and Jefferson counties.
In his endorsement, Mr. Wright said Mr. Gray was a standout public official when they worked together.
“Scott Gray is a consummate professional and tireless worker,” he said. “Scott Gray has shown his commitment to the residents of our region time and time again.”
Mr. Wright lauded Mr. Gray’s work on the high water levels in the Thousand Islands and along the Lake Ontario shoreline in 2017 and 2019. After the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative was started, Mr. Gray was a member of the commission and advocated for the needs of the region.
“He has played a valuable role in bringing much needed assistance to the waterfront communities in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties,” he said.
Mr. Wright also lauded Mr. Gray’s work on the collaborative mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Jefferson Community College, which was responsible for vaccinating a large percentage of the region’s population in early 2021.
“Having now left public service and enjoying retirement, I take great comfort in knowing that an individual such as Scott Gray is willing to take on the challenges of being our assemblyman,” he said.
Mr. Gray is running for the Republican nomination to the Assembly race for the 116th District, which covers the river shoreline of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. He is opposed in that race by St. Lawrence County businesswoman Susan M. Duffy, and the two will appear on the ballot in the June 28 primary. The winner of that primary is likely to go on to take the seat as there is no Democrat in the race.
