WATERTOWN — Scott Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, discussed the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and plans to reopen as the featured guest Thursday morning on this week’s Coffee Talk, hosted by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.
Coffee Talk is a web-based series hosted by the GWNC Chamber of Commerce in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The series serves as a place where community members can have a digital dialogue during the pandemic, offering a platform where people can interact in a casual conversation each week. Coffee Talk also offers an educational component where each week a special guest speaker is brought on to answer questions on relevant topics.
Before giving an overview of where the county is right now with the pandemic and plans to reopen, Mr. Gray took a moment to acknowledge the work of the public health department.
“They have managed the healthcare situation in our community very well,” he said. “We started off with a lot of measures by the state and then we started to execute them. And our health department has done an absolutely terrific job. Largely the low numbers that you see on a daily basis are, in fact, due to the work that they are performing.”
Due to the hard work of the health department, Mr. Gray said they have essentially positioned the region encompassing Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and Hamilton counties to open first in the state. He also mentioned that the Jefferson County public health department has already reached out to the other counties and they have scheduled a Zoom meeting with all the public health directors for Friday morning to discuss how to move forward.
According to Mr. Gray, every two-week interval of the reopening is going to be measured against healthcare metrics. Rate of transmission will be a heavy influence factor moving forward.
“It is easier and there’s probably fewer instances that we’re going to run into for potential problems if we open up smaller businesses first versus manufacturing,” he said. “If we open up large settings, it’s kind of a large leap in the first phase to see if we can monitor that and to see if there’s no problems with that. Obviously, that entails congregating a lot more people than smaller businesses do.”
Building and designing a system, as Mr. Gray called it, from the ground up, will be a long process susceptible to drawbacks and pauses. He said if the region were back at 75 percent of operations by the fall, we would be doing well; and hopefully, by the end of the year, close to 100 percent fully operational.
“Keep in mind that just because our numbers are where they are, we’ve flattened the curve so to speak, this is still an omnipresent virus that is highly contagious,” Mr. Gray said. “It is dangerous, and there is no medication for it as of yet or vaccination. So, we’re operating against that backdrop. Our economic situation is operating against the backdrop that the healthcare crisis still looms out there and still has potential.”
In terms of businesses that have closed as part of the pandemic, Mr. Gray said they deserve the full and undivided attention of the government and of the economic development agencies until they open again, stating we need all hands on deck to get businesses back open that were closed because of an executive order, to get all of their employees back.
“That’s what we owe the people, their livelihoods have to be restored and that is mission one right now,” he said.
Fielding questions about everything from schools reopening, which he doesn’t see happening this school year but is hopeful about for the fall, to volunteer organizations wondering about estimates of when they will be able to start hosting events again — their big fundraiser opportunities for their organizations to be able to provide the services they do. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances, events like these are finished for the foreseeable future, Mr. Gray said.
Moving forward with reopening the state and economy and making sure businesses are taken care of, Mr. Gray made it clear that it is not in anyone’s best interest for anyone to fail; strong leadership will be needed to navigate the uncertain future laid out by COVID-19 as well as cooperation at all levels.
“You can’t have economic reopening when government is crumbling around you,” Mr. Gray said. “Nor can government reopen when the economy is crumbling around us. So, we all have to move together.”
Scott Gray -- of Gray's Flowers Shop"?"
