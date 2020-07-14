WATERTOWN — A search warrant was issued at a house where a fire erupted Saturday on the second floor.
City Fire Chief Matt Timerman said the on-duty firefighters who first responded to 371 Flower Ave. E. noticed things that piqued their curiosity. It was about 3:45 p.m. when the fire started. Crews knocked down the flames quickly — according to witnesses — then did an initial investigation.
But firefighters would soon take on a more hands-off approach based on what companies saw inside the unit of the duplex. The result would be a search warrant obtained by city police.
Mr. Timerman decided not to comment further on an ongoing investigation, and city police have said they are waiting to interview one more person before deciding whether to release details. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.
Chelsea Smith, who said she just recently moved into the unit, had reportedly said she was on the phone with her brothers in her bedroom shortly before the fire.
“I opened up my bedroom door and a burst of smoke hit me and almost knocked me on my ass,” Ms. Smith said on Saturday. “I just ran out.”
