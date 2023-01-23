WELLESLEY ISLAND — No injuries were reported after a seasonal home on County Route 100A became fully engulfed in flames, making it a total loss on Monday, Wellesley Island Fire Chief Randy Beach said.
Chief Beach said that when fire officials arrived on scene, the structure was already fully engulfed.
The fire chief said nobody was home at the time of the blaze.
The structure was deemed a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Wellesley Island Fire Department with mutual aid from Fishers Landing and Alexandria Bay fire departments, Wellesley Island Ambulance and state police. The Orleans Town Highway Department brought an excavator to the scene to move materials so the fire departments could put out hotspots that were falling into the basement.
