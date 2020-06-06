LORRAINE — A seasonal home on County Route 96 is a total loss after it caught fire late on Thursday, keeping crews on scene into the early hours Friday.
Steve Aubin woke up to shouting outside his house next to Ron King Jr. Logging and Trucking on Route 96. A 1,000-square-foot house up the road was fully involved, and his brother-in-law was the first to see the red sky from the flames. Mr. Aubin said his brother-in-law rushed to his place and reported the fire.
“All I know he was screaming in the freaking window,” Mr. Aubin said. “‘Fire. There’s a fire down the road.’ I woke up and was ‘like what is going on?’”
Mr. Aubin said he walked outside and saw the red sky and smoke rolling from Camp Worth It, a longtime house turned seasonal home for a family from Pennsylvania that uses it mostly in the winter time for snowmobiling.
Lorraine Fire Chief Mark Shelmidine said the call came in at around midnight on Friday, and the house was fully engulfed by the time they got there. Crews were on the defensive, successfully keeping the fire away from the nearby storage garage.
Mr. Shelmidine said crews were on the scene for two or three hours and that he didn’t get home until 4 a.m. after cleaning the station. Lorraine fire was assisted by departments from Adams and Rodman.
No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, and the cause is still under investigation by the county, the chief said.
Cliff Staring, who has lived in a camp a few addresses down, said Camp Worth It had been there long before he moved in his place in 1984.
“That camp was nice,” he said. “It’s just shocking to drive by and see it gone. It’s just sad.”
