DEXTER — A second air ambulance helicopter has been temporarily based at Watertown International Airport.
As of Tuesday, LifeNet 7-14 is working out of its sister base LifeNet 7-10 on the airfield in the town of Hounsfield until its new base in Oneida County is completed, according to airport manager Grant W. Sussey.
Mr. Sussey said in a statement that the additional LifeNet 7-14 will be servicing the Mohawk Valley region and surrounding counties.
This additional operation will have a nurse, paramedic and pilot staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round. In the short-term, both bases will be servicing the greater north country and Mohawk Valley areas, Mr. Sussey said.
“It has been our honor to serve New York State for 27 years,” William Stubba, regional area manager for Air Methods, LifeNet’s parent company, said in the statement. “We’re adding an aircraft because we’ve seen a steep increase in requests for treatment and transport for patients in the past two years. This new life-saving resource will ensure we are as prepared as possible to help when asked by our partners at local hospitals and the first responder community.”
Air Methods, headquartered in Denver, supports more than 100,000 patient transports a year and has over 300 bases across the United States.
“We are very fortunate to have two helicopters providing this life-saving service in our area,” Mr. Sussey said. “Although temporary, this operation may very well demonstrate the need for two helicopters in our community in the future.”
