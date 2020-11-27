CAPE VINCENT — The town fire chief said the nature of a fire at an abandoned and powerless trailer on Thursday has been deemed suspicious.
And this isn’t the first reported fire at the house on County Route 6. The chief, Bill Gould, said crews responded to the trailer in October for a fire that would also later be deemed suspicious. There wasn’t much damage then at all, but at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the house was fully engulfed in flames. A few neighbors in the area said they could see the glow from their house roughly a mile away.
Jamie St. Onge lives across the street and was the first to dial 911. He said he heard some crackling and then looked outside his window to see flames spitting from the porch. He said the house has been empty since the owner died roughly two years ago.
And Mr. St. Onge knew this was the second time in a month that fire departments were called to his neighboring property.
“I came outside as soon as I got off the phone with 911, hoping to catch somebody driving away from the scene,” he said, “but I didn’t see anything.”
Most first responders knew the house was abandoned as they went to the scene, but despite it being Thanksgiving Day, Mr. St. Onge said the response was as good as it could have been.
Chief Gould said his department was assisted by Three Mile Bay and Clayton, which were all there past 2 a.m.
“I had just had half a pie and then went to bed,” Mr. Gould said of his evening before responding to the fire. “I should never have had that pie.”
He said there was no power to the house and there was no lightning in Cape Vincent Thursday night. County investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
