WATERTOWN — The upstairs bedroom of a house on North Hamilton Street caught fire at about 4 p.m. Thursday.
(City of Watertown Fire Chief Dale Herman speaks about the fire at 318 North Hamilton Street in Watertown on Thursday. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times)
Firefighters from the city and Fort Drum contained the blaze at 318 North Hamilton Street in roughly 15 minutes, Fire Chief Dale Hermon said. The fire, which was mostly smoke, was put out and there were no injuries. Mr. Herman was unclear whether there were people inside the home at the time of the fire’s ignition.
At least six trucks from the two fire departments had closed off a section of the road at the time of the incident. Firefighters had to use multiple ladders to gain access to the second floor.
Herman added that, though he wouldn’t say there’s been many fires lately, he would still recommend people have their heating systems checked before turning them on.
The Times will report more details as they become available.
