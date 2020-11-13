WATERTOWN — The city’s second full-time judge position will go unfilled while city officials wait to hear from the state whether it will be eliminated.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has reiterated that he won’t appoint a second full-time judge. He hasn’t heard whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will sign a home rule bill that would reduce the two full-time City Court judges to a full- and part-time judge.
The second full-time judge’s position will become vacant because city court judge Eugene Renzi was elected Nov. 3 to Jefferson County Surrogate Court. He will take his oath of office for his new position Jan. 1.
The home rule legislation is designed to resolve the issue of reducing the number of full-time City Court judges and avoid a $3.1 million court expansion pushed by the Office of Court Administration. The bill would undo a 2013 law that created the second judge.
The governor has until Dec. 31 to sign the bill. The state Assembly and Senate approved eliminating a full-time judge. If Gov. Cuomo doesn’t sign it, the current home rule legislation would become null and void.
Mayor Smith pointed out that the state Assembly and Senate overwhelmingly approved the home rule legislation this past spring. The city continues to urge its passage.
Mayor Smith acknowledged that the state Office of Court Administration is probably trying to lobby the governor to not sign the bill.
“The court administration doesn’t care about the taxpayers of Watertown,” he said.
For years, the court administration has tried to get the city to move forward with the second courtroom and other improvements.
There is a year remaining on Judge Renzi’s term as City Court judge. The city will only have Anthony Neddo as its only City Court judge until the issue is resolved.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye said that the mayor cannot appoint someone to the part-time judge because the position doesn’t currently exist.
The second courtroom has been a bone of contention for Mayor Smith and the City Council, who contend that it’s not needed. Stopping the project and reducing the number of City Court judges was a campaign issue for Mayor Smith last year.
Mayor Smith said the governor should sign the bill because it would save the state money at a time when the state is in a financial bind because of the coronavirus pandemic.
