WATERTOWN — The city will host a second open house as a part of a public outreach to find out about what people think about Watertown’s rezoning update.
Residents can meet with city staff and a consultant to talk about the city’s rezoning plans at the open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday in the City Hall lobby.
It’s the first time that the city is completely updating its zoning ordinance since it was first adopted in 1959.
The updated ordinance will make it easier for residents and developers to do work in the city. The city also will the new zoning ordinance to implement its adopted comprehensive plan.
The open house is designed to be “drop in” style event with attendees able to spend as much or as little time as they like at the event.
The format is relaxed and informal giving plenty of time to review the displays and provide input.
The city has retained Elan Planning & Design to lead a team of consultants in the planning process for the zoning ordinance Re-Write.
The consultant team, city Planning Department staff and a steering committee worked together on the project.
