WATERTOWN — A second lawsuit has been filed over a June construction accident in Black River in which three people were injured.
Lucas C. Conklin, Watertown, filed state Supreme Court action Thursday against Black River Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Wilcox Crane Co., Converse Construction Co. and Vaadi Construction in connection with the June 24 accident at Black River Plumbing, 24692 County Route 50, Black River.
Mr. Conklin, along with Lee M. Trickey, Theresa, and John J. Turpin, Carthage, were injured when strong winds caused roof trusses on a pole barn under construction to collapse. Mr. Trickey fell from a height of about 40 feet, with debris falling onto Mr. Conklin and Mr. Turpin, according to state police.
Mr. Conklin suffered multiple fractures, according to the suit, which does not specify an amount sought in damages.
Mr. Trickey filed a similar suit Monday.
