WATERTOWN — Councilman Jesse Roshia became the second city lawmaker who must quarantine because he traveled to a state that’s a hot spot for the coronavirus.
The city councilman missed Monday night’s City Council meeting because he’s quarantined.
Sarah V. Compo, who also missed a City Council meeting because she was quarantined earlier this month, announced at the beginning of the meeting that the first-term councilman wasn’t sick from the coronavirus, but he recently visited an unspecified state and must be quarantined for 14 days.
She did not say why he was in the state and how much longer he’ll be quarantined.
