Certain part-time residents can now apply for funds to repair flood damage at their second homes along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River from this year.
The state Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program has allocated $8 million for owners of second homes in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties, who began applying Wednesday. Only secondary homeowners with a gross income of less than $275,000 may apply.
Applications for funding, which can be found at the state office for Homes and Community Renewal’s website, are due Dec. 10. Each applicant can receive up to $50,000 for repairs.
The program started with $20 million, but owners of primary residences along the lake and river were able to apply first. Applications for secondary homeowners will be considered after the fulfillment of requests from primary residence property owners.
