CARTHAGE — After a year’s hiatus, Carthage High School is producing a spring musical “The Secret Garden” on March 11-12.
“It has been a challenging year on many fronts,” director James Goodenbery said. “Last year, there were too many restrictions to produce a musical, even a recorded performance. This year, we were able to perform Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ in the fall for a live audience, with performers in masks, and it worked out well; everyone stayed healthy. We are hoping for the same kind of success with the musical.”
The musical, Secret Garden, is based on the novel, written in 1911, by Frances Hodgson Burnett. It tells the story of an adolescent girl, Mary Lennox, played by senior, Zoey Anderson, raised in colonial India, who is the sole survivor of a cholera epidemic.
She is sent to live with her uncle, played by senior Josh Curtis, who lives on a moor in Yorkshire, England. There, she learns of her family history, including her invalid cousin, played by Adam Workman, who is kept hidden away. As she befriends some of the mansion staff, including Martha, played by Crystiaunna Tannert, Ben, played by Michael Okooti, and Dickon, played by Paige Soules, she learns of a garden hidden somewhere on the grounds. This garden, fallen into disrepair, belonged to her deceased aunt, Lily, played by senior Annabelle Kahle. The garden becomes her labor of love, and as it heals, so does she.
The first half of the musical is set, mostly, as a ghost story. The ghosts who passed away in India follow Mary and sing commentary on her new life. We also find that Mary’s uncle, Archibald, as well as his brother, Neville, played by foreign exchange student, Khachik Vardanyan, are haunted by their own pasts. The second half of the show portrays how the characters find hope in the future and reconcile with their respective pasts, and learn to grow, as the garden does.
“I felt that this was a timely choice for coming out of an epidemic,” Mr. Goodenbery said. “The message it brings — of rebirth and finding beauty while leaving the darkness — is what we need to move past what we’ve been through these past two years. The lessons of looking forward instead of looking back, learning that things can’t be as they once were, and acknowledging it isn’t perfect right now, help us all to grow and move in the right direction.”
The musical will be on the Carthage stage, 36500 State Route 26, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with tickets available at the door at a cost of $6.
