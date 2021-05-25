WATERTOWN — The 300 block of Stone Street will be closed to through traffic Thursday but will accommodate local traffic.
Department of Public Works employees will be completing sewer repairs in the 300 block of Stone Street, between South Meadow Street and South Massey Street, starting at 7 a.m. Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
They will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. If in this area, motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.
