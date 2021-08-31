WATERTOWN — A section of West Main Street will be closed for the remainder of the week as the public works department makes sewer repairs.
The City of Watertown Department of Public Works crews will be curbing and making sewer repairs in the 200 block of West Main Street between Cooper Street and Davidson and Main Avenue intersection beginning today. The section will be closed to thru traffic during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the remainder of the week.
Crews will have a detour in place as well as message boards, temporary barricades and signage throughout the project. Residents should make arrangements to park on side streets while this work is underway.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes on these dates. If traveling through, motorists should exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.
