WATERTOWN — The 300 to 400 blocks of West Main Street will continue to be closed while city Public Works crews finish up installing new curbs.
West Main Street — between Main Avenue and the Davidson Street intersection to Curtis Street — will be closed to thru traffic on Wednesday. The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m., depending on the weather.
Public Works crews will have a detour in place, as well as message boards, temporary barricades and signage throughout the duration of the project.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. They also should exercise caution when encountering work crews.
