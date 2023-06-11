ALBANY — A bill to rename a portion of a state highway in LaFargeville in honor of Peyton L.S. Morse is on its way to becoming law, after passing in the state Senate on Friday.

In a press release on Friday, state Sen. Mark C. Walczyk lauded the Senate’s passage of the bill, which would rename State Route 180 in the hamlet of LaFargeville to the “Firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse Memorial Highway.”

