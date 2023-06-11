ALBANY — A bill to rename a portion of a state highway in LaFargeville in honor of Peyton L.S. Morse is on its way to becoming law, after passing in the state Senate on Friday.
In a press release on Friday, state Sen. Mark C. Walczyk lauded the Senate’s passage of the bill, which would rename State Route 180 in the hamlet of LaFargeville to the “Firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse Memorial Highway.”
The Assembly version of the bill was scheduled for a vote late Friday or Saturday, as the lower chamber of the state legislature wrapped up this session slightly later than planned.
Mr. Morse died at a state fire training facility in 2021 while training to become a professional firefighter with the Watertown City department. He had been a longtime volunteer with the LaFargeville volunteer department.
“Peyton Morse should still be here on this earth continuing to serve our community, and doing the things he loved,” Sen. Walczyk said. “Although we cannot bring him back home to us, we can ensure that his legacy is never forgotten. This highway will serve as a constant reminder of the amazing firefighter, community member, fiance, son and friend that was Peyton Morse and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
The Morse family has worked to memorialize Peyton in the years since his death, fighting for the state to investigate the academy where he died and to secure accidental death benefits for firefighters killed in the line of duty. A bill to provide Peyton’s father with Peyton’s accidental death benefits remains unpassed in the Legislature, with its sponsors Sen. Walczyk and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray saying they intend to work hard on it next session.
Mr. Gray is the Assembly cosponsor of the highway bill as well, and was originally introduced by Mr. Walczyk when he was an assemblyman and retired state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie.
“The Morse family would like to say thank you to all those who participated in the development of the ‘Firefigher Peyton Morse Memorial Highway,’” said Stacy Morse, Peyton’s mother. “Our family and local communities appreciate the honor and acknowledgment of the sacrifice that Peyton gave.”
