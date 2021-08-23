WATERTOWN — An underutilized grant program to replace leaky septic systems near key waterways has been expanded, and more Jefferson County homeowners will have the chance to apply.
The New York State Septic System Replacement Fund, which partners with 30 counties across the state to replace private septic systems that put nearby waterways at risk of pollution, recently opened its second phase for Jefferson County.
This next phase of the program doesn’t introduce any new funding, but opens the existing allotment of about $72,000 to more homeowners than the first phase allowed.
“Round two added the St. Lawrence River and Guffin Bay to the eligible areas,” said Michael J. Bourcy, Jefferson County planning director.
Those bodies were added after a series of environmental reports indicated there was a high likelihood sewage from septic tanks or cesspools was leaking into the St. Lawrence River and Guffin Bay.
There are minimal changes from the initial program; homeowners with potentially leaky septic systems or cesspools within 250 feet of specified bodies of water can apply for funding to cover up to half of the cost to replace their systems with modern, safe septic tanks.
The program initially paid up to $10,000 maximum in its first phase that ran for nearly five years, initially focused on Moon Lake, Indian Lake and the Indian River. Within that time only $2,500 has been used for one home out of about 50 eligible.
Mr. Bourcy said the county opted to change the payout level, from $10,000 max to $5,000. The program will still pay up to half of costs up to that amount.
He said this will ensure they can assist more homeowners, as planning department officials anticipate many more people along the river and the bay will apply for the program.
“We had a number of inquiries after round two was announced, and with roughly $70,000 left we felt that we needed to lower the maximum payout,” he said. “With a maximum of $10,000, we could potentially only help seven people if they all maxed out. With this, we can help 14.”
Mr. Bourcy said he doesn’t anticipate most applicants will ask for the full $5,000, but it’s best to be safe.
Owners of full-time, seasonal and rental homes along the Jefferson County shorelines of the St. Lawrence River and Guffin Bay are encouraged to apply to have their projects covered.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, when county staff will rank each one based on the condition of the existing waste management system, its potential environmental impact, the design of the proposed replacement and the date the homeowner contacted the county planning department.
Applications and detailed information on how to apply can be found on the county planning department webpage or by calling Sara Freda in the county planning office at (315) 785-3144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.