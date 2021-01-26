WATERTOWN — Seven people have expressed interest in filling the seat that will soon be vacant with the resignation of Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Tuesday that he’s received letters of interest from seven people, but he had not heard from former council candidate Calvin Stanley that he was taking his name out of contention but will run for election in November.
The deadline for submitting a letter of interest and resume is officially Sunday, but the mayor will accept one through Tuesday. The entire council will appoint Councilman Roshia’s replacement.
Council members will whittle down that number before deciding on the process of how to appoint a new council member. They could decide to interview them together, on their own or through Zoom, the mayor said.
“I’m not going interview all seven,” he said.
Former council candidates Patrick Hickey and Robert T. Schorr, Timothy Babcock, Lance D. Hale, Jayson Traynor and Donnie Lee Barrigar have all expressed interest in the seat. Mr. Schorr has yet to submit an application, Mayor Smith said.
He would not identify the seven applicants, saying he will make them public after the deadline.
At the Jan. 4 council meeting, Councilman Roshia announced he was resigning, citing a new job in Syracuse. He has served one year of a four-year term.
The new council member will have to run for election in November. If the appointee wins in November, they will serve remainder of Councilman Roshia’s term.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson are up for re-election.
Interested applicants each must send a letter and a resume to the mayor’s office or by email by Jan. 31. The address is: Jeffrey M. Smith; Mayor, City of Watertown; Suite 302, City Hall, 245 Washington St.; Watertown, NY 13601; or email jsmith@watertown-ny.gov.
