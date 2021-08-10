WATERTOWN — Several shots were fired on Mill Street early Tuesday morning, according to city police.
City police responded to 806 Mill St., near the intersection of Hoard Street, at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said several shots were fired and an unoccupied, parked vehicle was struck. City police now have the vehicle for processing. He said there were no injuries related to the shooting and there was no known suspect as of Tuesday morning.
The incident remains under investigation, he said.
A person who lives in the area, who asked not to be identified, said she heard about six gunshots.
“Honestly,” she said, “I thought someone was banging on a door. It was close.”
