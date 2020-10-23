CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees has approved sewer credit for two village residences. Credit totaling $109.80 was provided for 14 Oxford St. due to a broken water hose and $707.36 to 1002 West St. due to a broken water service line.
In both situations, the water did not go into the sewer system.
