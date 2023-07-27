Chances are, you probably own a device powered by lithium-ion batteries. The energy source is convenient for its ability to pack a lot of char…
CHAUMONT — Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management lifted a shelter-in-place order after nearly four hours Thursday, but officials are continuing to monitor a battery fire at the solar farm across from the village’s wastewater treatment plant.
Multiple fire departments responded to trailers burning at the solar farm on County Route 179 in the town of Lyme, just outside the village of Chaumont, Thursday afternoon.
Trooper Jack L. Keller, state police Troop D public information officer, said four lithium-battery storage trailers caught fire.
Concerns about potentially toxic smoke from the fire caused the shelter order to be in effect for residents within a mile of the fire.
Officials are continuing to monitor the air quality in the Chaumont area. Drivers on Thursday were being rerouted and told to keep their windows up as far away as Depauville. The 9:20 p.m. update from the county canceling the shelter-in-place indicated County Route 179 will remain closed until further notice from Route 12E to Route 12 in Depauville.
Drivers “are encouraged to be cautious in this area (as) fire operations continue,” the notice reads. Fire operations continued overnight.
As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday the air quality in Chaumont was deemed “good” — but barely. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was at 49. Anything over 49 is at the level of “moderate.”
Keller said there were no injuries as of 8:10 p.m. Thursday.
Keller said Convergent owns the trailers. Officials will have to wait until the fire is extinguished to determine a cause. As of press time the fire was still burning.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said in a prepared statement Thursday night that she is directing all necessary state agencies to provide assistance to local and county officials. She also said that officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Fire Protection have been deployed to the scene.
“I urge all members of the local community to follow public health guidance to protect themselves and their families, and avoid exposure to smoke or other toxins. We will continue monitoring developments out of Jefferson County and are committed to helping this community address the ongoing situation,” she said.
Clayton, Chaumont, Three Mile Bay, Brownville and city of Watertown fire departments and Cape Vincent Ambulance were on scene among other state and local departments.
