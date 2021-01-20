CARTHAGE — The “shelter in place” order for village residents within a mile of the old Tannery Island mill off Brown Street was rescinded on Wednesday after being in effect for about 24 hours.
A fire involving a still-unknown liquid chemical was called in to the Carthage Fire Department at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
With a chemical smell in the air around the village, the shelter in place order was a precaution until it could be determined if the fumes from the burning chemical were toxic. Although samples of the chemical were taken by the DEC for analysis, Carthage Fire Chief Brian J. Draper said they are still waiting for results.
“This is definitely not something that all parties involved really have been involved with before. This is kind of a different one,” Chief Draper said.
Without knowing the exact chemical involved in the fire, first responders have been monitoring the blaze to ensure it didn’t spread but the chief said they have been primarily focused on ensuring the smoke billowing over the village wasn’t toxic to the residents.
“Throughout different areas of the village there are (air toxin) meters put out, then it just reads right back. There’s somebody watching that continuously,” he said. “The fire’s still burning, but there’s no visible flame at this time. There’s really not even very much smoldering like there was last night.”
A notice on the fire department’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon announcing the “shelter in place” order was removed stated there had been no air quality hazards detected, however people are still asked to remain cautious and avoid areas where they can see smoke.
The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control will continue to monitor the information provided by the sensors that, according to the chief, give readings of any “off product” in the air.
Chief Draper said the fire, located in a room that was about 30 square feet with an unknown amount of the liquid chemical pooled on the floor, had more smoke than flames.
One firefighter was injured Tuesday night, taken to Carthage Area Hospital and released.
The Jefferson County Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the State Police and fire departments from the City of Watertown and Brownville were also working Carthage firefighters throughout Wednesday to manage the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.