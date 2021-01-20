CARTHAGE — The “shelter in place” order for village residents within a mile of the old Tannery Island mill off Brown Street was rescinded at about 12:40 p.m.
A fire involving an unknown liquid chemical was called in to the Carthage Fire Department at about 12:40 p.m. yesterday. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, crews were still working to identify the chemical so the fire could be addressed accordingly.
With a chemical smell in the air around the village, the shelter in place order was a precaution until it could be determined if the fumes from the burning chemical was toxic.
“Crews have and will continue to monitor air quality throughout the village,” a Carthage Fire Department’s Facebook page post said, “Through extensive monitoring we have not had any hazardous readings.”
No details were included about the identity of the burning substance.
According to a news release from the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is still burning and crews from the county hazardous materials team and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control “are still working to extinguish this fire.” The Facebook post warned people to remain cautious and avoid areas where they can see smoke.
“Crews are still working to mitigate the incident.”
Carthage Fire Chief Brian J. Draper, who was leading the multiple crews working at the site, could not be reached for further details.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.
