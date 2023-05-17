BROWNVILLE — A Pillar Point man faces a first-degree attempted murder charge after he allegedly fire a gun in the direction of a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night.

Nathan P. Krump, 45, of 23378 County Route 59, may face additional charges in the wake of the incident at his town of Brownville residence that ended with his home in flames.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.