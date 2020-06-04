crash

A portrait leans up against a stake Wednesday at the memorial site where five people died early Tuesday morning as a result of a car crash on Route 11 in Calcium. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remaining two people who died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in the town of LeRay as Karime Y. Carr and Vincent G. Barrientos, both of El Paso, Texas.

The sheriff’s office had identified three Watertown men who died in the Route 11 crash as Eugene N. Coleman, 28, who also goes by Bobby Johnson, Julian L. White, 29, and Damon J. Scott, 21.

