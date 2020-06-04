WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remaining two people who died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in the town of LeRay as Karime Y. Carr and Vincent G. Barrientos, both of El Paso, Texas.
The sheriff’s office had identified three Watertown men who died in the Route 11 crash as Eugene N. Coleman, 28, who also goes by Bobby Johnson, Julian L. White, 29, and Damon J. Scott, 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.