CALCIUM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified three of the five people who died in a crash early Tuesday morning in the town of LeRay.
In a release on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies identified three Watertown men who died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 11 on Tuesday morning as Eugene N. Coleman, 28, Julian L. White, 29, and Damon L. Scott, 28. The final two victims, a male and a female, have been identified but the sheriff’s office was still awaiting confirmation next-of-kin in the state of Texas was notified before releasing their names.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but deputies said excessive speed was a “major factor” in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.