SACKETS HARBOR — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a man who is alleged to have stolen power tools and batteries from a lumber company.

OD Greene Lumber in Sackets Harbor reported the theft to the sheriff’s office and said a man took a few batteries and small power tools from the store on Saturday. They had surveillance of the man accused of the theft, and the agency shared photos of him asking people to contact deputies if they know his name. The number to call is 315-786-2601.

