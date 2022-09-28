Suspect sought after Watertown vehicle break-ins

A screenshot of a video posted to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows a suspect being sought in connection to vehicle thefts in the town of Watertown.

WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect or suspects who deputies believe are breaking into vehicles in the town of Watertown after receiving multiple reports of thefts.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post that vehicles have been broken into from driveways on Route 126, Gifford Street/Route 12, Crane Lane and Weaver Road.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.