WATERTOWN — City School District Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr said Wednesday in an update sent via ParentSquare that Sherman Elementary students may return to the building Thursday for regular in-person instruction.
The school went virtual Tuesday and Wednesday following a water main break that occurred over the weekend. Repairs wrapped up Monday and the water was turned back on, but testing needed to be completed before students could return.
All repair work to the water main has been completed and the school has passed all water testing protocols, she said.
“I am beyond grateful for the dedication and hard work of our students, staff, families and community during the past several days,” the superintendent said.
According to Mrs. LaBarr, the first water was sampled at 3 p.m. Monday, and 24 hours later a second water sample was collected. First results from Monday were “perfect,” according to Mrs. LaBarr.
Mrs. LaBarr said no one could determine why the water main broke, although there are some ideas about it — a lot of the pipes are old, and the temperature changes over the past couple weeks may have contributed, but nothing definitive has been identified.
