Header Header

Shop with a Cop 2022 will take place on Saturday at Walmart and Sam’s Club in Watertown. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — With the holiday season in full swing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the yearly Shop with a Cop program is back this Saturday.

Organizers say that more than 60 lucky and deserving children throughout Jefferson County and all of the parents and guardians have been notified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.