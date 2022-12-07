WATERTOWN — With the holiday season in full swing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the yearly Shop with a Cop program is back this Saturday.
Organizers say that more than 60 lucky and deserving children throughout Jefferson County and all of the parents and guardians have been notified.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the sponsors that will make this year’s Shop with a Cop event a great success,” said Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill in a news release.
Each child will be paired with a volunteer from local law enforcement. The morning begins at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and goes to Walmart on Route 3 in emergency vehicles.
Children will be able to operate the lights and sirens to let Santa Claus know that they are on the way.
Children will then shop with a first responder using a Walmart gift card and then go to Sam’s Club for a pizza party and a visit from Santa.
“Since 2003, this program has been creating an environment for positive interactions with everlasting happy memories,” the sheriff said.
