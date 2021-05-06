WATERTOWN — At least one person was inside a house struck by gunshots off State Street Wednesday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., city police were dispatched to the 100 block of California Avenue for complaints of shots fired in the area. Detective Lt. Joe Donoghue said multiple rounds were fired and that it appears one house was targeted. A second house was hit, but investigators speculate that it was a stray bullet. No one was injured and police are looking for a person of interest.
