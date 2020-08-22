Watertown native’s documentary highlights plight of homeless L.A. teens When Watertown native Michael J. Leoni hit the streets of Los Angeles six years ago to gather insight into the teen homeless issue of the city…

The National Conference of State Legislatures’ Children and Families Program estimates 4.2 million youth and young adults experience homelessness each year and that on any given night, approximately 41,000 unaccompanied youth ages 13-25 experience homelessness.

There is a low number of runaway and homeless youth identified in Jefferson County, according to Karen Marcum, Deputy Commissioner/Youth Bureau Director at the Jefferson County Department of Social Services.

However, many local homeless teens remain unidentified because they bounce around (“couch surf”) between the homes of relatives, friends and paramours, Ms. Marcum said.

“We have no designated RHY shelter within our local municipality and must therefore rely on the availability of beds at the local domestic violence shelter,” she said.

Many of the RHY that are served in the county have been sex-trafficked or are at high risk for being trafficked. To address that issue, the Jefferson County Department of Social Services has implemented a Safe Harbour: New York Program, in conjunction with the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, to address the needs of commercially exploited youth.

St. Lawrence, Oswego and Franklin counties have also received full funding for the Safe Harbour program.

‘‘As part of this program, Jefferson County Department of Social Services has contracted with the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County’s Child Advocacy Center to provide Safe Harbour coordinator services,’’ Ms. Marcum said.

The role of the Safe Harbour coordinator, Ms. Marcum said, is to facilitate a critical project team (law enforcement, service providers, school staff, voluntary foster care agencies, the DA’s office, and JCDSS), to develop and implement community awareness campaigns, provide advocacy and supportive services, and conduct trainings within the community.

The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County’s Child Advocacy Center offers advocacy and counseling to the runaway and homeless youth population. The Victims Assistance Center operates a 24/7 hotline (315-782-1855) which adults and youth can call for crisis counseling, support or for information and referrals. Information about shelter services, advocacy, counseling and support groups are available on the agency website www.vacjc.com.