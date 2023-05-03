WATERTOWN — Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao says that any implication that an agreement for the city to purchase the Watertown Golf Club was obtained through “extortion” is “baseless” and “outlandish.”
The city purchased the club in Thompson Park in December from developer Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million, with council members Patrick J. Hickey, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Clifford G. Olney III voting in favor of the transaction and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce voting against the measure. The purchase was finalized in January.
As part of the purchase agreement, Mr. Simao and Mr. Lundy came to a side agreement in which Mr. Simao agreed to a deed restriction at Ives Hill that would perpetually reduce Ives Hill from an 18-hole golf course to a nine-hole course, leaving the city as the owner of the sole 18-hole course within its boundaries. Mr. Simao received $850,000 for the deed restriction.
Discord over the deal continues to fester, with interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard telling council members Monday that the city is awaiting the delivery of certain property from Mr. Lundy that it expected to receive under the asset purchase agreement, most notably a large golf ball-shaped sign that was removed from the park golf course after the deal was closed. The attorney has sent a demand letter to Mr. Lundy’s attorney seeking the return of the ball.
Councilman Olney said during Monday’s council meeting that he took exception to the tone of the demand letter, prompting a lengthy exchange with Mr. Bullard. Following the exchange, Councilwoman Compo Pierce questioned whether the purchase represented “extortion,” as part of the agreement called for Mr. Lundy to agree not to bring any legal action against the city relative to the golf course.
At the time, Mr. Lundy had served the city, Mrs. Ruggiero and Mr. Olney were part of a notice of claim, a necessary precursor to any legal action against a municipality, but no lawsuit was ever filed.
Mrs. Compo Pierce, who is challenging Mrs. Ruggerio in November’s mayoral race, believes Mr. Olney should have recused himself from the vote on the course purchase due to that.
She said during Monday’s council meeting that the state attorney general’s office has received multiple complaints about the golf course deal and she believes the complaints should be looked into by the AG’s office “to clear up the situation,” while Mayor Smith said he shared the councilwoman’s concerns about any dealings Mr. Olney may have had without advising the council.
A spokesperson for the AG’s office told the Times Tuesday that its regional office in Watertown has not received any complaints.
Mr. Simao said he takes exception to the claim that Mr. Olney personally benefited from any part of the golf course transaction.
“Whether people agree or disagree with the purchase, it is disingenuous to make these kinds of false accusations,” he said. “It is my belief that people are entitled to their own opinions, but they are not entitled to their own facts. It was very disingenuous for Mrs. Compo Pierce to insinuate anything to the contrary.”
Despite Mr. Olney being referred to at the council meeting as being “friends” with Mr. Simao and Mr. Lundy, Mr. Simao said he could recall having been in Mr. Olney’s presence only twice.
Once was at a 2019 event at Ives Hill for then-mayoral candidate Allison I. Crossman and a second time at a council meeting that took place sometime before Mr. Olney was elected.
Mr. Simao, a real estate developer, said he has spoken numerous times to Mr. Olney over the phone as the councilman solicited advice, but said that he often receives similar calls from people seeking his advice.
“It should be very disappointing and concerning to the citizens and voters of the city of Watertown that a sitting City Council member and a mayoral candidate is requesting and supporting that the New York state attorney general investigate the city which she is supposed to represent,” Mr. Simao said.
He said if the attorney general does become involved, it is his hope that the office investigates other aspects of the city’s business dealings with the golf course, including his long-standing claims that the city entered into a below-market lease with the club’s previous owners and allowed the club to encroach on city parkland to the detriment of Ives Hill.
