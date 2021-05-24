WATERTOWN — Plans to spend $1.285 million to go to single-stream recycling remained in the 2021-22 city budget Monday night, despite the objections of City Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Leonard G. Spaziani.
For months, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has worked on his goal to make it easier for city residents to recycle by eliminating the need to separate recyclables into different plastic bins.
He’s been working on the plan with the Development Authority of the North Country to take the recyclables to its facility in Harrisville.
The plan is in the city’s capital projects program in the proposed city budget, which was approved Monday night.
To get it off the ground, plans call for spending $700,000 to construct a building for the new recycling program, $400,000 for recyclable compacting equipment and $175,000 to purchase a runoff truck to haul the material.
Council members Ruggiero and Spaziani believe the plan is too expensive to get off the ground and that it won’t save the city money for at least a decade. They also argued that too many facets of the plan are still up in the air.
“At this particular time, it’s fiscally irresponsible,” Councilman Spaziani said.
Carl E. Farone Jr., DANC’s executive director, told Councilwoman Ruggiero on Friday that “it was premature” to decide whether to keep the plan in the city’s projects program because DANC is doing a study on whether it should expand its Harrisville recycling facility and doesn’t know whether it can handle the city’s recyclables.
“To me, there’s too many unknowns,” she said.
But Mayor Smith was insistent that it was more economical, efficient and better for residents to go with single-stream recycling. The city would save money in the long run, he said.
“The numbers are the numbers,” he said.
Single-stream recycling is also better for the environment because it will increase recycling and save on the life of the landfill, he said, adding it also will save the city money in the years ahead.
Council members Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Sarah V. Compo also supported moving forward with the new recycling program. In explaining his decision, Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said the $1.285 million could always be taken out the capital projects program in the future if council decides not to proceed with it.
But the plan to make the change to single-stream recycling is far from a reality, since the city still has to figure out where the recycled material would end up. If it doesn’t go to DANC, it appears the only options are with Fort Drum or Syracuse, since a facility in Oneida County would not take them, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
As of now, the city pays $70 per ton for Jefferson County to take refuse and its recyclables to its landfill. It’s not clear how much DANC would charge to take the recyclables, Mr. Mix said, but some estimates have it at $85 per ton.
The project also would go through bonding, and that would take a four-fifths vote to borrow the money, and it doesn’t appear that the initiative has enough support of council.
After whittling down the proposed budget that came out in April, the $46,539,384 spending plan, which carries a zero tax increase, was approved Monday night. Mr. Mix proposed a 2% tax increase in his proposed budget in April.
The only change that council members made Monday night was deleting $50,000 that was earmarked for demolishing the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and putting aside that money to make improvements to the Taylor Street playground. Council members plan to keep the Alteri pool and open it next year.
Council members also revealed Monday night a plan to charge residents to use the new $3.1 million Thompson Park pool this summer. It would be the first time that there would be a fee to use a city pool.
Council members will discuss that issue further at the June 7 meeting. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller is putting together some information about pool fees that will be presented that night, Mr. Mix said.
