WATERTOWN — City Department of Public Works crews will be repairing a sinkhole on the 700 block of Pearl Street near Flower Street today.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Temporary barricades, signage and a flagger will be placed in the area.
The city is urging motorists to use alternate routes.
Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
