‘Sister Act’ on Carthage stage this weekend

CARTHAGE — Due to the large number of strong female singers in the The Carthage Central High School music department it was decided will present “Sister Act” as the spring musical, said director Marvin Zehr.
“It is a grand way to feature their choral sound with fun music and dancing,” said Mr. Zehr.
“Sister Act” is the feel-good musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film starring Whoopie Goldberg. Featuring original music by Alan Menken, who his know for the musical scores from “Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Little Shop of Horrors,” this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The story tells of the wannabe disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, who when she witnesses a murder is put in protective custody in a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and Mother Superior. Deloris breathes new life and fresh music into the church choir and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang moves to take her from the convent, only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found Sisterhood. Deloris, in turn, discovers her true mission.
Deloris is played by newcomer to the Carthage stage, Dorcas Martinez in her first starring role. Last year the high school junior was in the chorus for the school’s production of “Footloose.”
There are 24 actors portraying nuns in the production. Costuming was made available with nun’s habits borrowed from the Sisters of St. Joseph in Watertown.
Other lead cast members include Abbigail Bloom as Mother Superior, Joshua Curtis as Curtis Jackson, Nick DeForest as Lt. Eddie Souther, Annabelle Workman as Sister Mary Robert, Annabelle Kahle as Sister Mary Patrick, Larissa Wiltse as Sister Mary Lazarus, Konrad Wojcikowski as Monsignor O’Hara, Jordan Monaghan as Joey, Christopher Hennessey as TJ and Tommy (Zele) Yue as Pablo/Dinero.
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, and there will be a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
Tickets, at a cost of $7, may be purchased in advance online at www.showtix4u.com or by calling the Carthage Central School main office, 315-493-5030 or athletic office. 315-493-5180. If ordering online, search for Sister Act — Carthage High School. Tickets are also available at the door.
“This story is all about discovering a place to belong and to be valued,” Mr. Zehr said. “Although I would not recommend the show for very young children, I do believe it has a strong, positive message for pre-teens, teenagers and the rest of us. You can’t get a better live experience and you will definitely feel the camaraderie of the cast and crew.”
